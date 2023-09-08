Man admits to wounding former girlfriend

September 8, 2023
 |
Image

By Linda Cicoira

A former Keller man, who was initially indicted on nine counts of violent offenses, pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with June 2022 incidents.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Ryan Collison, was living on Keller Fair Road in Keller with the victim, who was his girlfriend when the incidents occurred. He admitted to felony unlawful wounding and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery in a plea-bargaining agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox.

A charge of malicious wounding was reduced and Fox agreed not to prosecute Collision on counts of abduction and strangulation.

Fox said the man pulled her off a bed while she was sleeping causing her head to be hit. He then kicked her several times. On another day, he punched her in the jaw, kicked her, stabbed her with a screwdriver, grabbed her by the throat, and threatened to kill both her and her son. Fox said Collison also urinated on the victim.

     Judge W. Revell Lewis III accepted the agreement. A short-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Nov. 9. Collison was remanded to jail.

