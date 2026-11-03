Man admits hitting bicyclist and leaving scene

By Linda Cicoira

A 20-year-old Melfa man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to a felony hit-and-run with injury in the case of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle while riding in Exmore last March.

Malik Xavion Shreaves, of Bobtown Road, also admitted to reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Judgment was deferred until Nov. 1, 2027. A plea agreement will reduce the felony charge to a misdemeanor after a year of good behavior, no contact with the victim, payment of restitution in three months, and payment of court costs before his Nov. 1, 2027, sentencing date. If all goes smoothly, Shreaves could still face up to 24 months in jail.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said that when Exmore town officers responded, they found the victim, James Bowen, sitting on the ground with an injured leg. His mangled bike was in the middle of the road. The prosecutor said it was not intentional; it was an accident.

Shreaves did not testify at the hearing. Court records show he told police, “He was scared and left the scene.” The defendant was remorseful. He did not think the person was severely injured and “did not know what to do.” A magistrate wrote that the bicycle was dragged under the car.

In another case, 49-year-old Jamal Abdul White, of Anthony Court in Exmore, pleaded guilty to a second offense of possession with intent to distribute cocaine that occurred on Oct. 10, 2025. Initially, he was charged with a third offense, which carries a maximum term of life in prison. The court ordered a short-form presentence report and guidelines. Sentencing was set for Feb. 1, 2027. A search of White’s home brought nine baggies of the drug totaling just over three grams of cocaine, scales, and a cell phone that contained messages regarding drug sales.

The case of 50-year-old Donato Martinez Pablo, of Lankford Highway in Parksley, was set to be heard as a bench trial on Jan. 19, 2027, to meet the right-to-a-speedy-trial stipulation. Pablo was indicted on a count of object sexual penetration by force that allegedly occurred on May 9, 2026. The defendant will also face misdemeanor counts of stalking and sexual battery. Pablo initially requested a jury trial.

A capias was ordered for 44-year-old Carlette Sharnetta Upshur, of Keller Pond Road in Painter, when she didn’t show up for her sentencing hearing. Upshur was previously convicted of embezzlement of more than $1,000 between Jan. 6 and 8, 2024, from Royal Farms in the Cape Charles area. The defendant did not pay her restitution. A plea agreement had offered her a misdemeanor conviction instead of the felony in exchange for that payment.

Defense lawyer Richard Phillips said she was at orientation for a new job she started today. He said he understood the court’s frustration. However, Phillips explained, “She has been job searching … and sleeping on people’s couches.”

Thornton asked for her arrest, saying her appearance in court “should be the most important thing.”