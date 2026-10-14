Man accused of attempted murder

By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack Grand Jury indicted a Parksley man on a count of attempted first-degree murder in a quiet indictment brought earlier this month, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Forty-two-year-old Shontel Devon Johnson, of Lankford Highway, was indicted on Oct. 5. The indictment lists the victim only by the initials C.S.

The crime was allegedly committed on the same day, Feb. 1, 2026, that Johnson was previously accused of committing strangulation, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery. Those indictments were brought in June.

During a recent hearing, Johnson pleaded not guilty to the initial indictments and requested a jury trial. He is being held without bond in Accomack Jail.

In 2013, records show Johnson was convicted of robbery, use of a firearm, and malicious wounding. In 2024, he was convicted of obstruction of justice and proposing sex to a minor. The sex charge was heard in Newport News Circuit Court.

Thirty-eight-year-old John William Curtis Jr., of Main Street in Hallwood, was indicted on a Sept. 22 count of transporting methamphetamine into Virginia with the intent to sell or distribute an ounce or more of the drug. He was previously indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute the drug on the same date. Curtis is also being held without bond.

Forty-one-year-old Brian William Clayton, of Guildford Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of possession of methamphetamine on June 24, 2026.