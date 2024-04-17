Mama Girl Exhibit planned at at ODU

April 17, 2024
 |
Image

Master of paper sculpture Mary “Mama-Girl” Onley in her studio in Painter, Virginia. Photo by Pat Jarrett/Virginia Folklife Program.

The Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries at Old Dominion University will present an art exhibition celebrating the life and work of Mary “Mama Girl” Onley (1954 – 2018) this fall. The exhibition will be free and open to the public.

Please add to our efforts by sharing your Mama Girl remembrances and thoughts at https://bit.ly/MamaGirl before May 15, 2024, and please invite others to do so as well! If you prefer, you may mail your remembrances to: Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries, 4509 Monarch Way, Norfolk, VA 23508.

The exhibit  will open in late September of 2024 and run through early May of 2025. Some of the artwork lenders are Eastern Shore residents.

