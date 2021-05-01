Units from Atlantic, Chincoteague, New Church, Bloxom, Greenbackville, and Oak Hall Rescue responded to the scene of a multiple dwelling residential structure fire on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic. First responders reported three houses, one two story, one story and a half and a mobile home were all fully involved when they arrived . The initial alarm was sounded at approximately. 9:05 p.m. The fires were being whipped by 30 mph winds gusting to 40 mph. There was no word as to whether the structures were occupied at the time of the fire.

There were several secondary fires in the field and in some trees as a result of the gusty winds.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours.

Meanwhile, several fire companies are on scene at a brush fire on Shepard’s Plain Drive in Boston. Currently, Melfa, Painter Wachapreague Onancock and Exmore are at the scene. Gusty winds are. hampering efforts to control the blaze. There are multiple brush fires in progress at this time. The fires were reported at approximately 6:30 a.m.

