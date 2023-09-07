Major accident reported on Route 13 in Tasley

A major accident was reported shortly after 7:30 Thursday evening on Route 13.

Initial unconfirmed reports indicate it included a tractor trailer and another vehicle and took out a utility pole.

At 7:50 PM Thursday, approximately 751 A&N Electric Cooperative members were without power, 619 of which are in the Accomac zip code. Power was fully restored by 8:40 PM by ANEC crews.

This is a developing situation, we will report as soon as official details are made available by the Virginia State Police.