Major accident reported on Route 13 in Tasley

September 7, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

A major accident was reported shortly after 7:30 Thursday evening on Route 13.

Initial unconfirmed reports indicate it included a tractor trailer and another vehicle and took out a utility pole.

At 7:50 PM Thursday, approximately 751 A&N Electric Cooperative members were without power, 619 of which are in the Accomac zip code. Power was fully restored by 8:40 PM by ANEC crews.

This is a developing situation, we will report as soon as official details are made available by the Virginia State Police.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 8, 2023, 1:44 pm
Partly sunny
S
Partly sunny
90°F
9 mph
real feel: 97°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 45%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:38 am
sunset: 7:22 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming