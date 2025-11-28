Major Accident Closes Rt. 13 Friday Afternoon

Stock image.

A major accident resulted in the closure of both lanes of Rt 13 south of Masppsville Friday afternoon. Several fire and rescue services responded to the call at approximately 1;55 p.m. Rt 13 was closed completely for approximately one hour. Traffic was rerouted through Hallwood and onto Rt 316.

According to 911, as many as 4 victims were transported to both Riverside and Salisbury Hospitals. Two were transported to Salisbury aboard Trooper 6 from the Md. State Police.

Responding were Atlantic, Wallops, Oak Hall, Bloxom and Parksley.

