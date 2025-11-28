Major Accident Closes Rt. 13 Friday Afternoon

November 28, 2025
 |
Image

Stock image.

A major accident resulted in the closure of both lanes of Rt 13 south of Masppsville Friday afternoon.  Several fire and rescue services responded to the call at approximately 1;55 p.m.  Rt 13 was closed completely for approximately one hour.  Traffic was rerouted through Hallwood and onto Rt 316. 

According to 911, as many as 4 victims were transported to both Riverside and Salisbury Hospitals.  Two were transported to Salisbury aboard Trooper 6 from the Md. State Police.

Responding were Atlantic, Wallops, Oak Hall, Bloxom and Parksley.

Preston Ford in Keller

.

