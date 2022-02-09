Currently the Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:12 p.m., on Route 13 at the intersection of Cherry Hill Road, north of Accomac.

Once information becomes available, an updated press release will follow.

Unofficial reports say it involved a motorcycle, a pick up and another vehicle. It is reported that there was a head on collision.

At least three individuals were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Two medevac helicopters were called to the scene to transport victims to Norfolk.

Rt 13 was closed for two hours and reopened at 7:30 p.m. Traffic was rerouted to Rt. 316 to Parksley.

Units from Parksley, Tasley, Onancock, and Bloxom responded.The accident is the third in the last two weeks involving fatalities. A total of four have died in those accidents.

