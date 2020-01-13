WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Elaine Luria Thursday issued the following statement on H.Con.Res.83 – Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate any engagement of United States Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran.

“Under the Constitution, only Congress has the authority and power to declare war, a responsibility I take seriously,” Congresswoman Luria said. “However, this resolution does not solve the larger problem at hand—which is that we are operating under a nearly two decade-old Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). I voted against this resolution because if we must commit our forces to sustained combat operations to protect our nation, Congress has the duty to take on the more urgent task of debating a new AUMF.”

The bill passed with 224 voting in favor and 202 against. Luria and 7 other Democrats crossed party lines and voted no. One Republican voted in favor of the bill. The bill is non binding.

