VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Today, Congresswoman Elaine Luria unveiled her office’s updated COVID-19 resources page which will serve as a one-stop-shop for constituents seeking information regarding the CARES Act and critical public health resources.

Over the last few weeks, Congresswoman Luria and her team compiled information from federal, state, and local officials to create this webpage. It contains helpful guidance and links spanning from food distribution locations to FAQs on the stimulus payments implemented by the CARES Act.

“As Coastal Virginia’s representative in Congress, I have a duty to ensure constituents are informed during this public health crisis,” said Congresswoman Luria. “I am excited to launch a webpage that will give constituents an abundance of information to help them navigate COVID-19-related challenges. This is just one way my team and I are working to provide Coastal Virginians with the most up-to-date information during this difficult time.”

The purpose of the new COVID-19 resources webpage is to give constituents a one-stop-shop to find guidance based on their needs. It will be updated regularly to ensure that Coastal Virginians receive the most current and relevant information. You can find the website by clicking here.