VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — On Monday, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), will visit the Eastern Shore to present more than $11.2 million in Community Project Funding (CPF) awards that will support first responders and improve public safety, invest in infrastructure and public transportation, and develop affordable housing.

This morning, Rep. Luria will deliver an $8.2 million CPF award to replace the Accomack and Northampton Counties public safety radio communications system with public safety grade, reliable, integrated, mission-critical voice and data communications for first responders and law enforcement.

In the afternoon, Rep. Luria will present $500,000 in CPF funding to New Road Community Legacy Project, which will be used for site development to prepare for construction of approximately 30 housing units in residential community and expand the existing community.

Rep. Luria will also deliver a $2.5 million CPF award to Cape Charles segment of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail, which will convert 2.3 miles of the decommissioned Eastern Shore Railroad right-of-way and VDOT right-of-way into a multi-use recreational trail.

In March, Rep. Luria announced more than $18.5 million in CPF awards for seven community projects to respond directly to the most pressing needs in Coastal Virginia.

