Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced the House’s passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Implementation Act.

“The passage of USMCA is a huge win for Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said. “By modernizing NAFTA, we are securing better jobs and wages and restoring confidence in the United States’ trade relationship with our North American allies. This bipartisan agreement proves that when Republicans and Democrats come together, we can deliver for U.S. businesses, consumers, and workers alike.”

