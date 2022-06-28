WASHINGTON D.C – Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) released the following statement Friday on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending a woman’s right to choose in the United States:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a rollback of the rights of women in the United States. A woman’s right to choose should be made between a woman, her health care provider, and her faith. For the first time in our nation’s history, today’s women have less freedoms than previous generations.

“This decision is further proof that we need to enshrine reproductive freedom protections into federal law to protect Americans from government overreach and restore the rights of women across the country. I will continue to be an advocate in Congress for women and fight to protect the rights of all Americans, including the right to choose.”

.