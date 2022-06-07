Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), participated in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s annual “Clean the Bay Day” to remove litter and debris in the rivers, streams, and beaches of the Bay’s watershed.

Protecting Coastal Virginia’s natural treasure, the Chesapeake Bay, is one of Rep. Luria’s top priorities in Congress. The Bay generates $33 billion in economic value annually and hosts one of the most important sites for ecological diversity in North America.

“The Chesapeake Bay is a crucial part of our Coastal Virginia economy and way of life. From litter pick up events like Clean the Bay Day to historic investments made through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we must continue to work together to protect, preserve, and restore the Bay and its watersheds,” Rep. Luria said. “I encourage all Virginians to give back to the Bay and protect our local waterways for future generations to enjoy our region’s natural treasures and resources.”

In 2020, then President Donald Trump signed Rep. Luria’s bipartisan Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act into law as part of the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act. Rep. Luria’s legislation authorized more funding for crucial Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cleanup efforts in the Bay watershed.

Rep. Luria recently championed a $40 million investment by the EPA to restore the Chesapeake Bay through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The Chesapeake Bay will receive $238 million in BIL funding for restoration and improvement projects over the next five years.

Rep. Luria also prioritizes meeting with the Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board to discuss environmental issues critical to Coastal Virginia’s economy and way of life. The board has bet eight times since Rep. Luria took office and provides a constructive venue for assessing solutions at the local, state, and federal level to ensure the health of the Bay and its watersheds.