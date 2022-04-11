WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) introduced legislation today to authorize a feasibility study that will be the first step in designating Coastal Virginia as a National Heritage Area formally recognized by the Department of the Interior and National Park Service. There are currently only two National Heritage Area sites in Virginia.

“Coastal Virginia is rich with incredible history and culture ranging from Colonial Williamsburg to the First Landing Sites in Virginia Beach and the Virginia Barrier Islands,” Rep. Luria said. “There is much to celebrate in Coastal Virginia, and my legislation will expand federal funding and opportunities for our historic sites to preserve culturally and historically significant sites throughout Hampton Roads.”

The National Park Service describes National Heritage Areas as “places where historic, cultural, and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes. Unlike national parks, National Heritage Areas are large lived-in landscapes,”

The bill’s study would include First Landings Sites such as Fort Monroe and Cape Henry, the Virginia Barrier Islands on the Eastern Shore, and the Virginia Peninsula including the greater Historic Triangle.

In other news, Rep. Elaine Luria announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative throughout the week.

Below is a statement from Rep. Luria’s communications director, Jayce Genco:

“After testing negative for COVID-19 throughout the week, Rep. Luria received a positive test result this morning. Rep. Luria is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful for the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Rep. Luria is currently quarantining and will continue to follow CDC guidance. She encourages everyone to get the lifesaving vaccine.”

