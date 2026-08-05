Luria Easily Wins Democratic Primary in Virginia’s Second District Will take on Kiggans in November election

Former Congresswoman Elaine Luria won the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a high-profile November rematch with Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

With all eight localities reporting, Luria received 32,884 votes, or 80.42% of the Democratic primary vote, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Nila Devanath finished second with 6,623 votes, or 16.20%. Bill Fleming received 830 votes, or 2.03%, while Patrick Mosolf received 552 votes, or 1.35%.

Luria posted even larger margins on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

In Accomack County, she received 1,422 votes, or 89.77%. Fleming received 58 votes, Devanath received 81 and Mosolf received 23.

In Northampton County, Luria received 807 votes, or 91.50%. Devanath received 46 votes, Fleming received 15 and Mosolf received 14.

The race was closely watched because Virginia’s 2nd District is considered one of the nation’s most competitive congressional districts. It stretches from Virginia Beach across the Eastern Shore and has changed hands several times in recent election cycles.

Luria represented the district from 2019 until 2023 before losing to Kiggans by about four percentage points in the 2022 general election.

Both candidates are former U.S. Navy veterans, and the rematch is expected to attract significant national attention and campaign spending as Democrats and Republicans compete for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The results remain unofficial until certified by the Virginia Department of Elections.

Mizusawa Wins Republican Nomination for U.S. Senate

Bert Mizusawa won Virginia’s Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in the November general election.

With all 133 localities reporting, Mizusawa received 122,056 votes, or 51.47% of the Republican primary vote, according to unofficial election results.

David E. Williams finished second with 68,561 votes, or 28.91%. Kim Farington received 46,501 votes, or 19.61%.

Mizusawa also carried both Eastern Shore counties by comfortable margins.

In Accomack County, Mizusawa received 601 votes, or 57.40%. Williams received 224 votes, or 21.39%, while Farington received 222 votes, or 21.20%.

In Northampton County, Mizusawa received 232 votes, or 62.03%. Williams received 75 votes, or 20.05%, and Farington received 67 votes, or 17.91%.

All 16 precincts in Accomack County and all five precincts in Northampton County had reported.

Mizusawa will face Warner, who has represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate since 2009, in the November general election.

The primary results remain unofficial until certified by the Virginia Department of Elections.