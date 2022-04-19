Congresswoman Elaine Luria visited the Eastern Shore Monday to deliver over $11 million in federal grant money for three separate projects. The projects were the new 911 communications system for $8.2 million for both counties, $500,000 for affordable housing for the New Road Community in Exmore and $2.5 million for the first leg of the rails to trails project near Cape Charles.

Luria spoke at the 911 center in Accomac Monday and said this:

Senator Lynwood Lewis shared these comments.

Accomack Supervisor Ron Wolfe used a sports analogy:

Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason and Northampton’s Charlie Kowlakowski both thanked Congresswomen Luria for her help in addressing what was defined as in the best case, unreliable communications and in the worse case, could cause someone to die. The rebuild of the 911 communication system is expected to be completed in approximately a year and a half.

