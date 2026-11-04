Luria defeats Kiggans to return to the House of Representatives

Democrat Elaine Luria has defeated Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s Second Congressional District race, according to unofficial election returns.

Luria, a former Navy commander who previously represented the district in Congress, is returning to Washington after defeating Kiggans, who won the seat in 2022.

“Tonight, the voters of Virginia’s Second Congressional District made their voices heard loudly and clearly: The status quo in Washington is not working and voters have shown that Hampton Roads is ready for change,” Luria said in her victory statement. “Whether you voted for me or not, I promise to do my best to represent every member of our community, advocate for our service members and veterans, and fight every day in Congress for the country we love and for a brighter future for our children. I want to thank every voter who showed up to cast a ballot, every volunteer who made calls and knocked doors, and every supporter who put their time, energy, and heart into this campaign. Tomorrow, we start righting the ship.”

The race attracted considerable attention across Hampton Roads and Virginia’s Eastern Shore, both of which are part of the Second Congressional District.

Luria’s victory gives Democrats a pickup in the closely watched congressional contest, as control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains a major issue in the national midterm elections.

“I want to start by thanking the people of Virginia’s Second District for allowing me the privilege of representing them in Congress. While this isn’t the outcome we’d hoped for, I’m grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me these past four years. As a Navy veteran, Nurse Practitioner, Wife, and Mom, I never imagined I’d even run for Congress, much less serve as a member for four years! But I got off the couch because I hated the nastiness and division that were politics on my TV, and I wanted more than anything to help bring people together and unite us all as Americans. I’m proud of what my team and I have accomplished for our military, for our veterans, for patients, for providers, for families, for businesses, and for America. There is much more work to do, and I look forward to continuing to serve my country and to make sure America remains the greatest country the world has ever known. May God continue to bless our great nation and may God watch over our nation after this year’s election.”

The results remain unofficial pending certification by election officials.