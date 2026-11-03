Luria Defeats Kiggans in Second District Congressional Race

November 3, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Congresswoman Elaine Luria

Democrat Elaine Luria is returning to Congress after defeating Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

Luria, a former Navy commander who previously represented the district for two terms, reclaimed the seat she lost to Kiggans in the 2022 election.

With approximately 72 percent of the vote counted, Luria held a lead of about 52 percent to 46 percent, with two independent candidates also on the ballot.

The victory represents an important pickup for Democrats as they attempt to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Luria’s victory also sets up a return to Washington for the former congresswoman, who represented the Hampton Roads-based district from 2019 through 2023.

The race was called for Luria Tuesday night.

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