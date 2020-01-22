Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s constituent services team will host mobile office hours at the Eastern Shore Resource Fair & Homeless Count, which will be held at the Onancock Elks Lodge (22454 Front Street, Accomac VA 23301) on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They stand ready to assist you with any federal matters or outstanding claims you have with a federal agency.

Some of the issues the team can offer assistance with includes Social Security & Medicare, Veteran’s benefits, IRS issues, passports & VISAs, small business assistance, federal grants & loans and more.

