Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) lead a meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board on Monday to discuss environmental issues that impact the Bay and Coastal Virginia with elected officials, environmental groups, agriculture and aquaculture representatives, and the business community. The Bay generates $33 billion in economic value annually and hosts one of the most important sites for ecological diversity in North America.

The board’s meeting focused on providing an update on federal investments that would be made by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to protect the health of the Bay, as well as the Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Act. Board members provided updates on the the Nimmo Parkway Project, agriculture, aquaculture, and an update on the Bay’s fisheries.

“The Chesapeake Bay is crucial to Hampton Roads, and the Advisory Board brings together every level of government with key elected officials and community and business leaders to preserve the Bay and ensure that future generations can enjoy its natural wonder,” Rep. Luria said. “I’m grateful to all of our elected, environmental, and community leaders for participating in our advisory board meeting. Protecting Coastal Virginia’s natural treasure, the Chesapeake Bay, and its watershed, remains one of my top priorities in Congress.”

Participants included State Sen. Lynwood Lewis, Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett, CBF Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore, Environmental Defense Fund’s Director of Climate Resilient Coasts and Watersheds for Virginia Emily Steinhilber, Wetlands Watch Executive Director Skip Stiles, owner and cofounder of Mount Nebo Farms Lynn Gayle, Kim Husky, the Vice President of Government Affairs for Cherrystone Aqua Farms, Virginia League of Conservation Voters Policy Director Chris Leyen, NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office Senior Program Analyst Andrew Larkin, and Back Bay Restoration Foundation Executive Director Jared Brandwein.

“The Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board brings to together key stakeholders to relay important information regarding conservation issues in our watershed. This information sharing can assist the network of professionals and stakeholders in advancing policy and resource recommendations that protect and restore our waterways and its upland environment,” CBF Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett said.

