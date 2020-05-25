Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has established a hotline for taxpayers who have questions about their Economic Impact Payments (EIP) under the CARES Act. This decision comes after Congresswoman Luria called on the IRS to create a telephone hotline to address accessibility issues for constituents without reliable internet access.

Constituents can now dial 800-919-9835 to receive answers to frequently asked questions about their EIPs. Those who need additional service may speak to a telephone representative if a request is made to speak to a representative about individualized questions. However, wait times to speak to an IRS representative who can assist with personalized cases may be up to several hours.

“While wait times must be improved, this is a step in the right direction,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria.“The IRS must continue working to provide equal access to families without reliable broadband internet access.”

Before the creation of this hotline, taxpayers’ only option was to visit the IRS’ online portal website to obtain additional information about their EIPs. This meant that people who do not have reliable access to the internet or experienced technical problems with the IRS website were unable to receive direct assistance from the IRS and update their information.

