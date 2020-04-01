ONLEY, VA – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded grant funding to the Eastern Shore Rural Health System to assist with their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is critical that we give health care providers the resources they need during this national public health emergency,” said Congresswoman Luria. “Earlier this month, I advocated for the passage of a robust supplemental bill to ensure a comprehensive response to COVID-19. I am glad to see this funding will help our health care providers on the Eastern Shore.”

Earlier this month, Congresswoman Luria supported the passage of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This bill, which later became law, was the first supplemental bill to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supplemental package significantly funds research and development of vaccines, prevention, preparedness, and response. It also includes funding for community health centers to improve their medical surge capacity and to procure medical supplies. The Eastern Shore Rural Health System was allocated $81,224 of this important funding.

Congresswoman Luria recently met with leadership from Eastern Shore Rural Health. The Congresswoman and Eastern Shore Rural Health medical officials discussed the needs of health care providers and how hospitals are preparing for the pandemic. This was just one of many meetings that the Congresswoman had with medical professionals. She has actively reached out to officials from the Southside and Peninsula to learn their needs, so she can better serve them during this unprecedented health emergency.