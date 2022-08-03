VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – On Monday, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) joined U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary of Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small to announce a $988,300 investment on the Eastern Shore through the department’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant.

The nearly $1 million will be used to purchase emergency medical services vehicles in Northampton County and upgrade the HVAC system at Occohannock Elementary School.

“This investment by the USDA through its rural health care program will be used to provide our first responders with the tools and equipment they need to save lives and ensure that the basic needs of our students are met,” Rep. Luria said. “We must continue to invest in our students and first responders, and I was proud to be on the Eastern Shore today to announce this critical funding.”

The USDA investment includes funding for emergency medical services vehicles, an ambulance, and quick response vehicle for first responders in Northampton County. With the purchase of new vehicles, the county will improve response times and have additional time for cleaning and decontaminating each unit in between calls.

The upgraded HVAC system at Occohannock Elementary School will improve air quality and reduce the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses.

.