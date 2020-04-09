Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Senator Mark Warner joined a tele-townhall hosted by the Eastern Shore Chambers of Commerce (ESCC). During the town hall, both elected officials and members of the Chambers of Commerce fielded questions from constituents regarding the Coronavirus epidemic and its impact on the local economy, specifically looking at tourism, seasonal businesses, and those in retirement.

“With a booming tourism industry that runs on a seasonal schedule, many constituents had questions about the stay-at-home order what their government is doing to help them,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “I appreciated this opportunity to discuss how to the CARES Act will provide support to the tourism industry and small businesses. I was thankful to be joined by Senator Warner as we learn how to best serve the Commonwealth.”

“I want to thank the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the Eastern Shore Tourism Council for hosting us on a call today so that we could hear directly from small businesses and non-profits struggling with the economic downturn in light of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator Mark R. Warner. “I was grateful for the opportunity to share a little more about the relief provisions included in the CARES Act, and to listen to leaders in Eastern Shore about what Congress must do next to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.”