VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Following proactive outreach to local elected officials and locality leaders throughout Hampton Roads, Congresswoman Elaine Luria joins bipartisan and bicameral efforts to advocate for more direct assistance to localities with fewer than 500,000 residents in the next Coronavirus relief package.

“Throughout this public health crisis, I have been in communication with county and city officials across Coastal Virginia to hear their concerns and ensure our offices are working collaboratively to best serve constituents,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “The CARES Act was a necessary first step, but our localities are still suffering and it is critical that Congress provides more direct support for our local governments in the next Coronavirus relief package.”

To ensure relief for localities in Hampton Roads, Congresswoman Luria cosponsored the Coronavirus Community Relief Act (H.R. 6467), which would provide $250 billion in funding to governments with a population of 500,000 or less. Cities with a population of less than 500,000 include the cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton, and Williamsburg.

“The Coronavirus Community Support Act will provide much needed, direct funding to the front line in this crisis: cities, towns, and villages,” said Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan. “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for services and assistance to residents, resulting in increased costs, while also balancing the hardship of severely decreased tax revenues needed to operate critical municipal infrastructure. Previous stimulus measures were too limiting and added to the challenge of accessing these funds at the local level. We are grateful for Congresswoman Luria’s leadership in co-sponsoring this new legislation and its local funding, which we need as soon as possible.”

Additionally, Congresswoman Luria joined fellow Virginia delegation colleagues in writing a letter to Secretary Mnuchin to advocate for flexibility among state and local governments regarding how to utilize funds. Congresswoman Luria also joined her colleagues in sending a letter to Speaker Pelosi urging Democratic leadership to include support for smaller localities when crafting new Coronavirus legislation.

