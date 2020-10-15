Lunch service will be returning on a limited basis at the Historic Eastville Inn.

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing for the renewal of the lease with Louise Oliver, who runs Kitchen Sync out of the Inn currently, at their Board meeting Tuesday evening.

The Board appears to want to see the space of the historic restaurant and inn more fully utilized, and the current leasee has promised the return of lunch service. The new lease being signed will require the establishment serve lunch at least three days a week.

District 5 Supervisor Betsy Mapp reported she was told by Oliver’s husband they have hired a person to handle the daily lunch operation, but didn’t offer a timeframe.

The two-story Eastville Inn is a long rectangular structure built in approximately 1830, with two rear additions added in 1900 and 1920. The building was modernized in the 1920s and the interior was renovated in the late twentieth century; therefore many of the materials have been replaced but have maintained the building’s historical significance through design and feeling. A tavern has operated on this site since as early at 1724, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

