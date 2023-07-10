Lt. Governor Winsome Sears will tour the Eastern Shore next week. On Wednesday July 19, Sears will appear at a Republican Party gathering at the Barns at Woodlands in Nassawadox. The event is a fund raiser and will feature happy hour, speeches and dinner. The event will begin at 6 and end at 9:30 p.m.

Lt. Governor Sears will then hold an informational breakfast at the Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center. All clergy are welcome to attend free of charge. Others a donation is asked at the door. DEA Agent Edward Logan will speak on the fentanyl crisis and several organizations will be handing out information.

Then in the afternoon Thursday, Lt. Gov Sears will be at the Republican Party booth at the Chincoteague Blueberry Festival.

For the Party Gathering on Wednesday 19th, please RSVP to Jo Proctor, by Phone or by text: (301)706-6016

For the breakfast on the 20th e-mail: Brittany at [email protected]