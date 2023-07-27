Lt. Governor Earl-Sears visits Boys and Girls Club

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earl Sears paid a visit to the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center in Accomac.

Sears spoke to club members about the importance of education and establishing goals. She spoke of her career which led her to become the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor of Virginia. She is the first woman of color and first Jamaican-born American-born citizen elected to statewide office in Virginia.

She is pictured with some of the Boys & Girls Club members.

Club members meet each day after school to receive academic tutoring, lessons on healthy lifestyles and learn how to make good life choices.