Ben Loyola has announced endorsements from three Eastern Shore leaders- Cape Charles Mayor William “Smitty” Dize, Cheriton Mayor Larry LeMond and Accomack Supervisor Howard “Jackie” Phillips.

“I am humbled to have so much support on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” Ben Loyola announced. “Mayors Dize and LeMond and Supervisor Phillips are great leaders in their communities and I am grateful for their support.”

Friday was Ben’s fourth trip to the Eastern Shore since launching his campaign in November. Friday’s trip consisted of nine total meetings, spanning the entire length of the Eastern Shore from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel to the Maryland line. The itinerary included a tour of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel with the Tunnel Commission’s Executive Director Jeff Holland, visits to three small businesses, and meet and greet events in both Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Loyola is facing former Congressman Scott Taylor for the Republican nomination for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. The winner will challenge current Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who was on the Shore Wednesday and was interviewed on Shore Talk.

