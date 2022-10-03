As of 5 pm today: The Chincoteague Causeway was open with a minimal chance of a closure today. There was some minor flooding at the south end of the Chincoteague Island. Wachapreague had some water across the Atlantic Ave.

Accomack County, Northampton County and Town of Chincoteague will remain under a Declaration of Emergency in an effort to keep Va. National Guard resources until Tuesday.

Va. National Guard high wheel vehicles are staged at Chincoteague Island and Northampton County Sheriff Office.

The National Weather Service has reduced the impacts of the forecast.. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday. Expect rain showers with an occasional period of heavy rain. Tides are now forecasted to be elevated at moderate levels but not as high as previously forecasted. The effects of tidal flooding will continue through the Wednesday afternoon high tide cycle.

The voluntary evacuation has been cancelled and those who have evacuated may return home. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 PM today.

Note water levels experienced today and expect them to be at that level through the next 4 high tide cycles. Move vehicles away from flood waters.

VDOT has been and will continue to monitor the causeway through the high tide cycles. The causeway was not closed and there is no plan to do so at this time. The Town will notify citizens by our Code Red system and other media outlets should conditions change.