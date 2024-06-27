Long awarded Eagle Scout rank

Nathaniel Long of Belle Haven, center, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a ceremony June 23 at Craddockville United Methodist Church. Pictured with him are his parents, John and Janeen Long, and members of Exmore Troop 314.

Long earned 124 merit badges and completed several community projects in achieving Eagle status. Long held the Senior Patrol Leader and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster position in the troop He also has taken National Leadership Training and is a part of the Order of the Arrow.

A recent graduate of Nandua High School with a 4.094 GPA, Long will be attending the University of Virginia this fall.

.