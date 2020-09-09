ONLEY,VA: On the evening of September 8, 2020, at approximately 9:36PM, the Virginia State Police was responding to an accident scene on Route 13 of a vehicle in a ditch with unknown injuries. As the Trooper responded to the scene, he observed, and encountered, a male pedestrian standing in the roadway. In an attempt to avoid striking the pedestrian, the trooper swerved off the roadway and struck an embankment. The trooper did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.

Louis Ewell, 66, was taken to Accomack County jail where he was charged with drunk in public.

.