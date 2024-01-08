Local State Troopers active during holiday season on the Eastern Shore

The State Police was out and working during the Christmas holiday period from December 20, 2023 to January 1, 2024. According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, VSP made 9 DUI arrest, issued 40 speeding summons, and 50 reckless driving summons in Accomack and Northampton Counties.

This was the State Police only and did not include summonses issued by the Eastern Shore’s Town Police forces or either Sheriff’s Department.

There were no fatal accidents reported in either Accomack or Northampton Counties during the Christmas holiday.

.