Local options limited in regulating cannabis sales

Accomack County is beginning work on local regulations for the legal sale of marijuana, as Virginia prepares to open a regulated retail cannabis market next year.

Amendments to Virginia’s Cannabis Control Act, passed during the 2026 special session of the General Assembly, authorize the cultivation, processing, testing, distribution, delivery and sale of marijuana and marijuana products.

Retail sales are scheduled to begin July first, 2027, with licensing expected to start earlier.

However, the new law places significant limits on what local governments can regulate. Counties cannot ban cannabis businesses, opt out of the marketplace, impose moratoriums or limit the number of state-issued licenses.

Local governments will have some authority over where cannabis businesses can operate, including zoning districts, site plans and certain permit requirements. They can also establish reasonable hours of sale and prohibit public consumption in specified locations.

Another key issue is local tax revenue. The law allows counties to impose a local tax of between one and three-and-a-half percent on retail marijuana sales. The state tax will initially be six percent, increasing to eight percent after July first, 2029.

However, Accomack County’s local tax would not apply inside incorporated towns. Towns that do not establish their own local tax rate would not collect local marijuana tax revenue.

County staff is asking the Board of Supervisors to consider adopting a local ordinance by February first, 2027.

The county plans to use a model ordinance prepared by the Local Government Attorneys of Virginia as the starting point. Staff has also shared the model with Sheriff Todd Wessells for feedback.

No action on the ordinance is being requested at this stage. The immediate step is to refer certain zoning questions to the Planning Commission for review, setting the stage for future decisions on how marijuana-related businesses will be regulated in Accomack County.