Local man wins $1 million in Lottery

By Linda Cicoira

A Hallwood resident found a very lucky penny recently.

Timothy Clougherty was leaving the Bloxom Mini Mart, on Shoremain Drive, where he had just bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, when he spotted the coin in the parking lot.

He picked it up, got in his vehicle, and went home where he used it to scratch the ticket. The Virginia Lottery says Clougherty won the top prize of $10,000 every month for the next ten years.

He had the choice of taking the ten-year annuity or a one-time cash option of $1,028,000 before taxes. He chose the cash.

“It took a week to really start sinking in,” he told lottery officials when he redeemed his winning ticket.

There are still two more top prizes out there. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 612,000. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 2.95.