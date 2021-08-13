ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Eastern Shore Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Route 13/Lankford Highway, north of Route 662/Baylys Neck Road.

Shelton Leon Watson, 59, was traveling north on Route 13 when he crossed over the median and the southbound lanes of Route 13. His vehicle then ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police said Watson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.