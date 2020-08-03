(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) July 31, 2020 – Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac will be open one less hour each day to allow for increased cleaning of the facility. The library in Accomac will now be open Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Northampton Free Library will remain open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. Both libraries also will now be providing curbside pickup of materials during each location’s hours of operation. Patrons should call Chincoteague and Cape Charles libraries directly for public service information as each library’s management is making decisions that best respond to their locality’s situation.

“Now that we have been open a few weeks, I better understand the daily demands the infection prevention procedures are placing on our library staff,” reports Cara Burton, Library System Director. “The size of the library in Accomac requires more cleaning time. We are pleased that patrons are making use of our current hours of public service and are covering their mouths and noses when they are in our buildings. Library staff have truly risen to the challenges of the pandemic and I applaud their dedication to serving the Eastern Shore.”

Library card registration is available online at espl.org. Books and DVDs can be placed on reserve with the library’s ShoreCat catalog. For more information, call the library at 757-787-3400 during hours of operation.

.