The Eastern Shore of Virginia Public Libraries remain open at this time, however, the hours of operation have changed for the libraries in Chincoteague and Nassawadox.

Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox is open the following hours until further notice:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday, 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Chincoteague Island Library will be closed and is expected to open Monday, March 30.

Library hours of operation and scheduled programs may change, so you should call the library prior to visiting. All libraries are practicing social distancing which may limit time in certain spaces or at public computers. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated in our efforts to maintain library services to the Shore.