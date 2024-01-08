Local hero wins 50-50 raffle and pays it forward by donating winnings to NCEF

Cape Charles, VA: On December 22nd, in a heartwarming display of generosity, local resident Claudette Lajoie has emerged as a true community hero after winning a 50-50 raffle organized by the Northampton County Education Foundation (NCEF) and choosing to donate the entire prize money back to the organization.

The NCEF, a non-profit dedicated to supporting public education initiatives and enhancing learning opportunities for students in Northampton County, recently held a raffle as part of its fundraising efforts. Claudette, an avid supporter of education and community development, participated in the raffle, held at At Altitude Gallery, and luck was on her side as she clinched the winning ticket.

Rather than pocketing the prize money for herself, Claudette selflessly decided to give back to the community by donating her entire winnings – $2725 – directly to the Northampton County Education Foundation. Her act of kindness and commitment to the betterment of public education in the community has garnered admiration and gratitude from both the Foundation and the local residents.

“We are truly inspired by Claudette’s generosity and community spirit. Her decision to pay it forward and contribute to the educational well-being of our community reflects the values we strive to uphold at the Northampton County Education Foundation,” said Billie-Jean Bensen, NCEF Chairperson, expressing appreciation for Claudette’s remarkable gesture.

The donated funds will be directed towards various educational programs, scholarships, and initiatives supported by the NCEF, benefiting students and schools throughout Northampton County.

The Foundation encourages community members to follow Claudette’s example and get involved in supporting education initiatives that contribute to the growth and success of Northampton County.

For more information about the Northampton County Education Foundation and ways to support its mission, please visit www.ncedufoundation.com/.