Local healthcare practitioner charged with child pornography

Pictured: Fussell’s image from the Eastern Shore Rural Health website.

A nurse practitioner who works at Eastern Shore Rural Health in Onley was arrested in an FBI raid at his house Tuesday after being charged with distributing child pornography, according to a report from a Norfolk television station.

When this article was filed, Shore Daily News could see no records on Norfolk’s U.S. District Court’s online service regarding the man the TV named, 42-year-old Lucas Allen Fussell.

WAVY-TV reported that the Onley resident was arrested at his Coastal Boulevard home “after authorities say he sent the materials to an FBI employee on June 22 and June 30.” The TV report further stated that Fussell was linked to messages made on an encrypted messaging app from December and February “and included multiple videos and images containing child sexual… material, court documents show.” They reported that Fussell also met with someone he corresponded with on the app.

Fussell began working for Rural Health about 12 years ago. His LLC is for a holistic health business that was headquartered from his home, according to records found on the State Corporation Commission website.