Pictured above from left to right: Heather Jarvis, Nick Chuquin, Chelsea Ward, Jessica Spady and Kimberly Christman.

.

Jessica Spady drawing up a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

When the Commonwealth of Virginia released extra COVID-19 vaccine doses early last week, Riverside received an allotment that included 1,000 doses for the Eastern Shore.

Riverside partnered with the Eastern Shore Health District and had the assistance of Accomack County EMS and Eastern Shore Rural Health to implement vaccine distribution to all Eastern Shore school personnel.

On Friday January 29th and Saturday January 30th, the partnership vaccinated 756 employees from Accomack County Public Schools, Broadwater Academy, Cape Charles Christian School and Northampton County Public Schools.

“Riverside is working hard to get ‘shots in arms’ as quickly as possible as doses become available,” said Nick Chuquin, Associate Vice President for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “Across our organization, nearly every dose allotted to Riverside has been used or is scheduled to be used in the next few days for our team members, our older patients and the first responders in our region. It was especially gratifying this weekend to offer vaccination to the Shore’s hard-working and essential school employees. It’s another step toward protecting the health of our Shore community.”

The remaining doses in the allotment were administered to Riverside Medical Group primary care patients ages 65 and older in a special clinic on Saturday January 30th.

Riverside continues to follow guidelines for the distribution of vaccine as set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. While Riverside is eager to vaccinate all Riverside primary care patients, the available supply of vaccine is limited. As additional doses become available, Riverside will work to administer them as quickly as allowed.

For more information on Riverside’s vaccination efforts, look for periodic updates on social media (Facebook.com/ riversideshorememorial) and for Riverside’s digital vaccine tracker on www.riversideonline.com. The tracker includes total first doses allocated to Riverside (updated weekly), first doses administered (updated every 15 minutes) and first dose vaccination appointments scheduled (updated every 15 minutes).

.