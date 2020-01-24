Richard Lewis of Associated Grain in Parksley has announced that his company is now supplying grain to international markets. Lewis said that he is not the first grain shipper to send grain abroad but that he is excited about offering Eastern Shore grains on a world wide scale.

Associated Grain shipped 12 shipping containers of grain on Tuesday to Jakarta, Indonesia. Lewis said he is delighted to be able to offer his customers more marketing opportunities.

Grain headed internationally will be shipped to Norfolk to await loading onto a ship for transport. He said that grain is often placed in shipping containers which go abroad and are returned full of goods from foreign shippers.

