By Linda Cicoira

A 25-year-old Accomack County firefighter was indicted last week by a Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury on counts of abduction, forcible sodomy, and object penetration by force.

The felony offenses are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 27, 2019, when he was about 18 and the female victim was 15.

Court records show that Christopher James Beasley, of Sugarhill Lane in Hallwood, was indicted on Nov. 16. He is free on a $15,000 secured bond.

“The county has placed Mr. Beasley on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges,” Accomack Administrator Mike Mason said Monday. Pay is being provided during the leave.

Court records show that Beasley has been a firefighter for eight years and has worked for Accomack County for about six years. Records also state that his annual salary is $61,000. Sgt. N.S. Kugler of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office arrested Beasley.

Initially, a magistrate denied him bond because of the nature of the allegations. However, a judge later granted bond.