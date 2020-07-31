Emergency Management officials from Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague continue to monitor Hurricane Isaias and participate in regular conference calls. It is predicted that the Eastern Shore will receive tropical storm force effects beginning early Monday afternoon thru Tuesday morning. We can anticipate winds of 35-45 mph rainfall of 3 – 6 inches and minor to moderate tidal flooding in low lying areas. Currently, there are no plans to open shelters.

Residents are encouraged to take this time to review their emergency plans and secure loose items around your property. Everyone is reminded to have enough food, water and medication to be self-sufficient for three days in the event of power outages.

Residents of campgrounds, mobile homes, low lying areas prone to flooding due to heavy rains and any homes located in the bayside or seaside coastal areas prone to tidal flooding should closely monitor the storm as it approaches the area and take the necessary precautions.

Residents should continually monitor local media outlets for information regarding the track of Hurricane Isaias.