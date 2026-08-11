LOCAL DAR CHAPTERS HOST NATURALIZATION CEREMONY; 30 NEW CITIZENS WELCOMED

August 11, 2026
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The two Eastern Shore of Virginia chapters of the National Society Daughters of the  American Revolution (DAR) recently hosted a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens  at the U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 21, 2026. The Northampton County  Chapter and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chapter welcomed 30 new American citizens  from 27 countries. Chapter members distributed U.S. flags, pins, and civic literature. 

Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. District Judge Douglas E. Miller, USMJ. The  Introduction and Certification of Candidates was done by Assistant United States Attorney  Virginia Van Valkenburg. 

Jane Mannock, First Vice Regent of the Eastern Shore Chapter, led the Pledge of  Allegiance, and Page Beary, Vice Regent of the Northampton County Chapter, led the  recitation of the American’s Creed. Julie Badger (Regent, Northampton County Chapter)  delivered the welcoming address and introduced guest speaker India Meissel, a Visiting  Scholar in the Department of Leadership and American Studies at Christopher Newport  University. Mrs. Meissel gave an inspirational speech titled “What Is an American?” 

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-political service  organization that promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. Membership 

is open to any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an  ancestor who aided in securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. For  more information about DAR visit www.dar.org.

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August 11, 2026, 5:25 am
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