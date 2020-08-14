As the pandemic continues, here are the cases by percentage locally.

The Eastern Shore Health District has reported 1398 total cases of Covid 19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That represents 3 percent of the overall population of both Accomack and Northampton counties combined. 97% of Eastern Shore residents have so far not contracted the virus.

Of those, 122 individuals have been hospitalized representing 9% of those diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and 2 tenths of one percent of the overall population. 99.8% of the overall population has not been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Eastern Shore Health District has recorded 46 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning. That represents 3.2% of those diagnosed with the virus and one tenth of one percent of the overall population.

