Today is a special day set aside to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King.

This morning at 9:00 AM, WESR is proud to once again partner with the Northampton County Branch of the NAACP, CBES and the Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging to present a radio Community Unity Program with messages from local children, leaders and more.

There will be a Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration by the Accomack NAACP at the Living Word Church of Deliverance in Parksley. The celebration will. begin at. 10 a.m.

There will also be an evening of music celebration featuring Army Sgt. Alvy Powell, the Hampton Roads Boys Choir , the Northampton High School Band and Chorus, saxaphonist Elise A Britt and more at the Historic Palace Theater in Cape Charles. The event gets underway at 6 pm.

Also Gaskins Chapel AME Church will be celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM, virtual and in-person Celebration. Guest speaker will be Pastor Milton Bunting of The Ebenezer Baptist Church. All are welcome.