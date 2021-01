A local activist group is holding a forum on high speed internet on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia Organizing is inviting you to a virtual town hall to discuss the state of broadband on the Eastern Shore.

State and local government officials, along with service providers and consumers will discuss how to get better access to residential and business broadband services.

For more information, click here or contact Willie Justis at 757-709-2275 or email willie@virginia-organizing.org.

