Line ups for Northampton town elections finalized

The line ups for the Northampton County town elections in November have been finalized. There appears to be heavy interest in some of the Town Council races.

For the Mayor’s election in Cheriton, Stacey A. Sparrow has signed up to take on incumbent Larry E. LeMond. The only other candidates at this time for Mayor are James Sturgis of Eastville and Patricia Stith with both running unopposed. Exmore and Cape Charles have staggered mayoral elections so their current mayors will serve another two years.

Town Council candidates for six seats in Cape Charles are Andrew J “Andy” Buchholz, Edward Wells, Malcolm Hayward, Mark Usry, John Rowe, Carol Sabo, Martin Beckett, Clayton Newman, Tara Ashworth, Jo Bronson and Courtney Fraas.

In Cheriton, Ivan Pena, Kandy Pena, Bo Lewis Sr., Terri Tatem, Barry Downing Jr., Sheila Traina, Jason Sparrow and Norma Spencer are running for six seats.

In Eastville, Eleanor C. Gordon, Diane Crockett, John Crockett, D Allen Philpot III, Barbara Thomas, Bonny Lewis, Leslie Shiflett and Anne Sayers are running for the six available seats.

In Exmore, Thomas Lewis, Chase Sturgis, Coby Metz and Claudia Andrews in a Special Election to fill the seat of the late Bradley Doughty are running for Town Council.

In Nassawadox, John Hallet Sr., Thomas Rippon Jr. and Andrea Fox are running unopposed.

Anyone who wishes to do so may run as a write in candidate in November.